Kenya Motorsports’ Best Personality to be named Saturday

The Motor Sports Personality of the Year 2023 is set to be unveiled January 27th at Nairobi’s Carnivore Restaurant.

The occasion will also reward champions in respective Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF) disciplines including karting, 4X4, Tarmac Racing and indeed the prestigious National Rally Championship (KNRC).

“The identity of the Motor Sports Personality is usually kept secret until the season’s champions have been feted at the awards ceremony,” KMSF General Manager Mwaura Njuguna revealed.

Among champions to be feted are KNRC overall winners Jasmeet Chana and co-driver Ravi Soni.

Chana wrapped up the 2023 KNRC season with a cumulative total of 229 points, 103 clear of McRae Kimathi.

The Chana siblings will also savor a rare double of KNRC silverware, also as 2023 B13 Class Champions.

Also in the mix are KNRC Group N Champions Nikhil Sachania and Deep Patel, KNRC Classic Car Champions Ian Duncan and Jaspal Matharu, KNRC Rally 3 Champions McRae Kimathi and Mwangi Waithaka aka Mwas and KNRC Group S Champions Jose Sardinha and Shameer Yusuf.

Longstanding KNRC competitor Dareen Miranda and lady co-driver Linet Ayuko will receive their awards as 2023 KNRC Two Wheel Drive (2WD) Drivers’ and Navigators’ Champions respectively.

Veteran navigator turned driver Tim Jessop will be feted as the new Kenya National Rally Raid overall champion.

Physically challenged driver Nikhil Sachania will be back at the annual awards ceremony to collect the KNRC Group N title for 2023 along with his partner Deep Patel.

Nikhil, who is also the 2014 Motor Personality winner, clinched the title behind the wheel of a hand-controlled SPV Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10.

Young siblings- Zane and Chantal -will be rewarded as Rally Raid Buggy Champions for the umpteenth time.

The Kenya National Karting Championship has new champions in Wilf Alobo (Bambino Class) and Krrish Vadgama (Rotax Junior Max Class).

The 2022 Bambino karting champion Bixente Rio Wyles will receive his silverware as the 2023 Cadet Class award.

The Kenya National Autocross Championship which traversed various tracks across the country has 8 champions in Neel Gohil (2WD NT-Car & 2WD NT -Buggy), Azaad Mani (2WD T), Eric Bengi (4WD T), John Kadivani (Open Class),Karamveer Singh Rooprai (Junior 2WD NT), Jose Sardinha (4WD NT), Eann Bengi (Bambino), and Allan Bengi (Pee Wee).

PAST MOTORSPORT PERSONALITIES OF THE YEAR SINCE 2000

2000 Rory Green & Orson Tailor

2001 Glen Edmunds

2002 Anthony Nielsen

2003 Ian Duncan

2004 Sammy Aslam

2005 Carl “Flash” Tundo

2006 Anthony Nielsen

2007 Baldev Chager

2008 Azar Anwar

2009 Ben Muchemi

2010 Ian Duncan

2011 Aslam Khan

2012 Shivam Vinayak

2013 Baldev Chager

2014 Nikhil Sachania

2015 Jaspreet Chatthe

2016 Tapio Laukkanen (Finland)

2017 Manvir Baryan

2018 Tuta Mionki

2019 Phineas KImathi

2020 Not Held Due To Global Outbreak Of Covid-19

2021 Aakif Virani

2022 Karan Patel