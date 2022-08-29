Kenya mourns the death of a top cyclist

Kenyan cycling has been dealt a major setback following news of death of cyclist Sule Kangangi who perished in a crash on Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont, United States of America.

According to the organisers of the Overland gravel race in Vermont, the 33-year-old passed away while riding at high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed.

It is with shock that I have received the sad news that @sulekangangi passed away after a tragic crash in the United States. My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend. pic.twitter.com/hZTtetdINR — Mama Rachel Ruto, EGH (@MamaRachelRuto) August 28, 2022

Kenyan-born Briton and four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome was one of the first elite cyclists to react to the news describing Kangangi’s death as “heartbreaking”.

Team Amani which Kangangi belonged paid the best tribute to a fallen hero who finished third in the 2017 Tour du Rwanda, before transitioning into gravel racing.

“Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband, and son. Gaping holes are left when giant’s fall. Sule was a giant. Instead of leading us at the front of the pack, he will now lead us as our guiding pole star as we press forward in the realization of his dream.”

The team consists of riders from Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda. Kangangi was active in growing cycling in Kenya and hosted clinics and school events around Nairobi.

Kenya's top cyclist Suleiman "Sule" Kangangi tragically lost his life in the United States of America after a heavy crash at the Vermont Gravel Race. Prayers and condolences to family and friends. Rest in peace champ. pic.twitter.com/x9OkqaYbZF — Baiskeli Centre (@BaiskeliC) August 28, 2022

The Vermont Overland is a 59-mile dirt road bicycle race that includes nearly 7,000 feet of climbing, according to the race’s website. About 900 cyclists were competing on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...