Kenya mourns the death of top football fan

Ministry of Sports and the national team Harambeee Stars have led Kenyans in mourning popular football diehard supporter Isaac Juma.

Juma who also passionately supported Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards was brutally murdered by unknown people at his rural home in Bukaya village, Mumias, in Kakamega county on Wednesday night.

The Ministry and the sporting fraternity is saddened by the passing of Isaac Juma, a sports enthusiast whose high energy never went unnoticed during both local and international football matches.#RIPJuma pic.twitter.com/8h3nfxa2FQ — Ministry Of Sports, Culture & Heritage (@moscakenya) January 27, 2022

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of our top fan, Isaac Juma following his disturbing death yesterday night. His passion for the game was unmatched. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find solace during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/RVJrLBmB1j — Harambee Stars (@Harambee__Stars) January 27, 2022

The machete-wielding gang approached Juma’s animal den and when he moved out of his house and approached the den alongside his son and a brother, the assailants turned on him cutting him several times on the head leaving him dead.

Police have launched investigations into the incident to establish in details what transpired,and bring the culprits to face the force of the law.

“The family was in the house when at around 11pm, they heard sheep bleating from the animals den. He alerted his brother and son and when he went out, he was met with a panga-wielding gang that attacked and killed him on the spot,” Mumias West Sub-county Police Commander Stephen Muoni said

Juma is Dead.

Friendly and full of life he was, that nobody imagined life would one day evaporate out of him. Kenya’s most visible football fan, Isaac Juma is dead. He was reportedly hacked to death by an unknown gang, over what is believed to be a land dispute. #JusticeForJuma pic.twitter.com/OPKF7TgNUU — Francis Ngira (@francisngira) January 27, 2022

Juma grew up in the remote village of Ebuyenjere in Mumias West Sub County having had lost his father at the age of two.

Football was in DNA in some sort of factory setting way right from his childhood.

Together with fellow villagers, they would meet at the local marketplace to listen to radio commentary of local football leagues on the radio, marvelling at the dexterity of KBC commentators such as Leonard Mambo Mbotela and Said Ali Matano.