Kenya moves to modernize healthcare with digital ID, biometric integration

Discussions on advancing healthcare modernization and improving public resource management took centre stage Thursday as Principal Secretaries Harry Kimtai (Medical Services) and Amb. Julius Bitok (Immigration and Citizen Services) met to explore new reforms.

A primary focus of their conversation was the integration of the Digital Identity Card with biometric authentication, a key initiative aimed at enhancing patient identification accuracy and tackling fraud within the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

This move represents a significant step toward securing patient data and refining healthcare services in Kenya.

The Digital Identity Card system is expected to revolutionize how public healthcare is managed by providing a more reliable and secure method for patient verification.

By integrating biometric data, this initiative addresses long-standing misidentification and fraudulent claims, helping safeguard public resources within the NHIF.

Kimtai praised the Immigration and Citizen Services Department for its support, highlighting the collaboration as a crucial element in the government’s ongoing healthcare transformation efforts.