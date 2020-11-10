Kenya named Africa’s leading tourist destination

Kenya has been named 2020 Africa’s leading tourist destination by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

In yet more wins for Kenya at the inaugural Africa Winners Day, Destination Kenya won Africa’s leading destination management company 2020, while the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) won Africa’s leading tourist Board.

Kenya’s capital Nairobi was named Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination while Kenyatta International Convention Centre collected Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre title.

In hospitality, the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club won the title of Africa’s Leading Hotel, Aberdare Country Club was voted Africa’s Leading Green Hotel while Boabab beach resort & Spa won Africa’s leading Family Resort title.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya Airways picked up both Africa’s Leading Airline – Business Class and Africa’s Leading Airline – Economy Class.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chair Jimi Kariuki lauded the win as a big motivator to Kenya’s tourism industry which had suffered from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a big encouragement to everybody in the tourism sector and shows that even as we go through this difficult time, Kenya still remains the top destination in Africa. We shall continue to improve our tourism products and to showcase our diverse offerings globally so that we remain ready for take-off once travel resumes fully”, said Kariuki.

On her part, KTB CEO Dr Betty Addero Radier welcomed the recognition saying that it would provide a big push for tourists towards the destination, “this win makes us immensely proud. It shows that our efforts in showcasing our diverse offerings through our various campaigns have borne fruits with people anticipating to come to Kenya once travel resumes fully. For example, #TheMagicAwaits campaign showcased the development in the destination when countries were in lockdown. #RediscoverTheMagic is now creating an expectation for travellers to come to Kenya” she observed.

WTA is a global initiative that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism, honouring the best from across the continent.