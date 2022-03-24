Kenya National Congress party to issue direct tickets

The Kenya National Congress (KNC) party will issue direct nomination tickets to aspirants seeking elective posts in the upcoming August General Election, party Secretary-General, Benjamin Gisore has said.

Speaking to the press at the party’s office in the outskirts of Kisii town, Gisore said they did not intend to use the party primaries, instead, candidates will be selected in close consultation with the party’s Elections Board and Delegates.

“We are going to issue direct tickets, but how we are going to do it, is not someone who is going to decide that now I am giving my friend the ticket. Basically, we are doing scientific research. We have our Elections Board and Delegates of the party who are going to decide on who is getting the ticket,” he said.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the party will give an opportunity for candidates to reach a consensus in cases where more than one person has expressed interest in the party’s ticket.

He noted that most political candidates have been entering into agreements with parties without understanding what the parties stand for, thereby, serving their own selfish interests.

“It is high time Kenyans of goodwill started associating with parties because of the ideology and not because of personality,” Gisore added.

He pointed out that KNC had factored in the issue of gender and special interest groups whereby several aspirants from the interest groups are represented in the party.