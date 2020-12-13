Kenya needs Ksh6.2B for climate change mitigation

President Uhuru Kenyatta says Kenya needs about Ksh6.2 billion to implement the mitigation and adaptation to climate change in the second phase of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent.

President Kenyatta said Kenya is experiencing various impacts of climate change including frequent droughts and torrential rains that cost the country 3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually.

He was speaking virtually at the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change that also marked the end of the Kyoto Protocol.

The Head of State said while the NDC that ended Saturday, Kenya had committed to reducing greenhouse gases by 30 per cent was fully dependent on international support, the updated NDC that ends in 2030 will see the government finance its implementation by about Ksh1.24 billion while the remaining Ksh4.96 billion will be financed through international support.

The President said Kenya commits to rebuild back better in the post-COVID-19 through ensuring the resilience of various sectors to climate shocks.

He said that Kenya is among the first countries in Africa to develop Long-term Emissions Reduction Strategies (LTS) as envisaged in the Paris Agreement.

The President appealed to the G20 countries and large corporations that are the largest emitters of greenhouse gases to commit to reduce their emissions.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says carbon dioxide emissions are at a record high five years into the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The UN Secretary-General warned that already the globe is at 1.2 degrees Celsius hotter than before the last industrial revolution, warning that the earth is headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of 3 degrees Celsius this century.

Speaking virtually during the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, the UN Secretary-General said that humanity is facing a dramatic emergency and urged world leaders to declare a climate emergency until carbon neutrality is achieved.

He said the recovery from COVID-19 presents an opportunity for countries to invest in low carbon development strategies away from fossil fuels.