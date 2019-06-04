Kenya gets new market for milk in West Africa

Written By: Benson Rioba
Milk
Kenya is set to bag itself a new market in West Africa for its milk products.

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai has revealed that Kenya and Liberia officials have held talks over the possibility of Kenya exporting milk to Liberia, urging farmers to increase milk production in order to meet both local and regional market demand.

This is in light of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement that is in effect.

According to the Livestock Principle Secretary Harry Kimtai, Liberia officials have visited the country with a view of establishing contacts with local dairy farmers.

Farmers have been urged to embrace modern animal husbandry to increase milk production from the current 600,000 litres a month, to meet both the local and regional demand.

The government is seeking to subsidize dairy farming inputs to bring down the cost of milk production to below 15 shillings per litre from the current average of 20 shillings per litres in a bid to increase farmers earnings.

To increase milk collection, improve quality and handling targeting to reduce post-harvest losses, agriculture ministry is in the process of procuring and distributing additional coolers to farmers.

Kimtai adds that milk prices in the country will stabilize after a steady increase, in the advent of long rains

