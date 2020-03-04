Kenya, Nicaragua to collaborate in energy, investment and culture

Kenya and Nicaragua have resolved to sign an agreement on political cooperation as part of an elaborate plan that will see the two countries collaborate in energy, investment and culture.

The resolution was made Wednesday at State House, Nairobi during a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Nicaragua Denis Moncada.

The minister is in the country as a special envoy of President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.

Mr Moncada informed President Kenyatta of his country’s plan to grow its diplomatic presence in Africa saying Nicaragua sees Kenya as an entry point into the continent.

As part of Nicaragua’s plan for the continent, Mr Moncada informed President Kenyatta that his country intends to open several embassies in Africa to help it pursue opportunities for trade and cultural cooperation.

President Kenyatta welcomed Nicaragua’s interest to deepen ties with Kenya saying the country is open to engage in mutually beneficial arrangements with the Latin American nation.

He said Nicaragua can count on Kenya as a friend and reiterated the Government’s willingness to share its expertise in green energy utilization especially in geothermal energy development.

Nicaragua is working on expanding its geothermal energy potential.

During his Kenyan visit, the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, who was accompanied to State House, Nairobi by Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, is expected to sign an MoU on political cooperation.

Later, President Kenyatta held a meeting with World Bank Vice President Hafez Ghanem who briefed the Head of State on the bank’s plan for Kenya.

Mr Ghanem informed the President that the World Bank will provide financing to help cushion Kenya from the macroeconomic impact of the global outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The World Bank VP was accompanied to the meeting held at State House, Nairobi by the Regional Director of IFC Jomuke Jagun-Dokunmu and the bank’s Country Director Filipe Jaramillo.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, his Principal Secretary Dr Julius Muia and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua also attended the meeting.