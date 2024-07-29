Kenya nominates Raila Odinga for African Union Commission Chairperson

The State Department of Foreign Affairs has announced that Kenya has officially submitted Raila Odinga’s candidature for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson.

The nomination will be contested during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, which is scheduled for February 2025 in Addis Ababa.

According to the department, the formal submission was made by Dr. Korir Sing’Oei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, with Ambassador George Orina, Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, accompanying him.

The delegation also included key members Professor Makau Mutua and Ambassador Elkanah Odembo.

The submission followed the required protocol and was presented to the Dean of the Eastern Region, Ambassador Raj Busgeeeth of Mauritius, and the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union.

The department stated that the nomination aligns with the principle of inter-regional rotation, which designates the Eastern region to submit candidates for the AUC Chairperson role.

It was noted that, since the inception of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963 and its transformation into the African Union, no Kenyan has held the position of Secretary-General or Chairperson.

The department emphasized that the decision to nominate Odinga reflects his distinguished Pan-African credentials, extensive networks across the continent, and proven leadership capabilities.

The department highlighted that Odinga’s experience includes serving as Prime Minister, holding various ministerial positions, and acting as the High Representative of the AUC Chairperson on Infrastructure.

Additionally, he has played significant roles as an election observer and peace mediator in several African countries.

Odinga’s campaign is focused on several key priorities and strategies to address pressing continental challenges, including:

African Integration and Infrastructure Development Economic Transformation Enhancing Intra-African Trade Financial Independence Gender Equity and Equality Agricultural Transformation Climate Action Peace and Security Youth Empowerment Agenda for Africa

The department also noted that Kenya, a member in good standing with the AU, consistently fulfils its obligations to the Union.

Kenya is recognized for its support of African solutions to African problems, its financial contributions to AU initiatives, and its leadership in peace, security, and conflict management on the continent.

Kenya is seeking the support of all AU member states and remains dedicated to advancing Africa’s priorities and aspirations at regional, continental, and multilateral levels.