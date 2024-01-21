Kenya not at war with neighbors, Mudavadi asserts

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has refuted claims to the effect that Nairobi is in a diplomatic dispute with other capitals in the region.

Mudavadi, also the country’s Foreign Affairs Minister, instead says Kenya is promoting peaceful co-existence in the region, including in countries that have been experiencing internal conflict. He says the reports in the media painting a contrary image are wrong and unfounded.

“Our brothers in the media, Kenya is not at war with any of its neighbours. In fact, the president is on the frontline kuleta amani katika eneo hii. Mataita yanayumba yumba, yanapigana, na rais wetu William Samoei Ruto yuko mstari wa mbele kuhakikisha kwamba Amani inarejea katika hizi mataifa kwa sababu vita kule itanyemelea hapa,” said Mudavadi

If there is a misunderstanding, or any issue arises, the Prime Cabinet Secretary says Kenya has channels to resolve them. He asked the media to stop blowing things up.

“Nataka niombe tu wale ambao wanaandika, kwa sababu wanasema kuna vita inatokea pale, kuna kasoro hapa, please, there is no problem with our neighbours in so far as Kenya is concerned and if there are any issues they are normally solved diplomatically,” he said

“Please note that and stop spreading falsehoods,” pleaded Mudavadi while in Busia County, in the company of President William Ruto who was attending a thanks-giving ceremony for a lawmaker allied to the ruling party, Mary Emase of Teso South