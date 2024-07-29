Kenya, Nutrition International strengthen partnership to combat malnutrition

The Ministry of Health’s State Department of Public Health and Professional Standards hosted a crucial meeting today with a delegation from Nutrition International (NI) to discuss enhancing their collaboration in the fight against malnutrition in Kenya.

Dr Joseph Lenai and Dr Mandana Arabi led the NI delegation. The discussions centred on broadening NI’s support for maternal, infant, and young child nutrition, promoting healthy diets, and reinforcing food supply chains.

The partnership aims to address these critical areas by expanding their collective efforts and impact.

Since 2008, Nutrition International, a global non-profit organization, has played a pivotal role in Kenya’s nutrition sector.

The organization has been instrumental in developing nutrition policies, building capacity, and implementing various nutrition programs. The meeting underscored NI’s substantial contributions to improving nutrition outcomes in Kenya.

The dialogue highlighted opportunities for advancing their partnership, focusing on increased research, innovation, and sustainable financing.

Both the Ministry of Health and NI emphasized the necessity of multi-sectoral cooperation and effective coordination to address the multifaceted challenges of malnutrition.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening their partnership and enhancing efforts to combat malnutrition, thereby improving health outcomes across the country.