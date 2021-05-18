Kenya on course to host Barthes Cup

Preparations are underway for Kenya to host Barthes Cup, which is slated to take place between June 24 and July 4.

Barthes Cup is the junior U20 competition and was set to be held back in 2020 but postponed due to Covid-19 and related health concerns.

Back in 2020 Rugby Africa announced the successful bid of Kenya Rugby to host the U20 Barthés Trophy, sponsored by Société Générale, for three consecutive years.

Kenya staged the competition in 2019 going on to win it and qualify for World Junior Trophy that was held in Brazil,and will hoping to build on their previous epic performance when they stunned powerhouses Namibia 21-18 at the KCB Sports club.

With 37 days remaining to the date of the competition, Kenya Rugby Union has remained optimistic it will host a successful event which meets continental standards

“Organized by Rugby Afrique, the Barthes Cup is a tournament open to U20 national teams. The winner of this competition is crowned African U20 champion and earns the right to represent the continent at the World Rugby Junior Trophy competition” read a tweet on KRU official handle.

A 15-man committee was appointed in March this year to oversee the preparations for Africa Under- 20 rugby Championship set for June 25 –July 4 in Nairobi.

According to a release from the Ministry of Sports, the committee will be led by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Oduor Gangla, chief executive officer, Thomas Odundo who will double up as rugby director, KRU treasurer Joshua Aroni, secretary Ian Mugambi, board member Oscar Mango and Ministry of Sports senior official Walter Ongeti.

Other members include Sports Fund CEO Mark Wambugu, chief financial sports officer Margaret Byama, sports officer in charge of rugby Richard Ombeba, Principal Secretary representing State Department of Sports Felix Ochido among others.

Gangla expressed confidence that with government back-up, they will have a world class event, that will bring together the likes of Namibia, Tunisia and Madagscar.

“We will start preparations from next week and we have two and a half months to execute the event. The government is supporting us and in due course, we will give an update on the preparations and what to expect,” noted Gangla.

