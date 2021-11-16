Kenya on high alert after Uganda Terror attack

Kenya has heightened security within its towns and borders following two bomb explosions in Uganda’s capital on Tuesday.

National Police Service(NPS) Spokesperson, Bruno Shioso has however there is no terror threat within the country and urged Kenyans to remain vigilant.

“We have activated our security installations across the country with heightened security within our towns and borders. While we remain on high alert to safeguard residents and their properties, we encourage the public to be watchful of any suspicious persons and activities within their neighborhoods and report them to a nearest police station or on our toll free numbers 999/112 and 0800722203.” NPS stated

The government has also condemned the Uganda attack saying, “Our sympathies to victims and families who were affected by such an atrocious act.”

This even as Police hunt for 3 terror suspects who escaped from the Kamiti Maximum Prison on Monday.

The three convicts include Musharaf Abdala alias Shukri, who was convicted of attempting to attack the parliament in 2012; Joseph Juma Odiambo, who was arrested in 2019 at the Kenya-Somalia border for planning to join Al-shabab terror group; and Mohamed Ali Abikar, who was convicted for his role in Al-shabab’s attack on Garissa University in April 2015.

The Uganda twin blast has killed at least 6, 3 suicide bombers and 3 other people while 33 people have been injured with 5 of them in critical condition.

Ugandan Police confirmed the bomb blasts were suicide attacks by radicalized groups linked to Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) and Ugandan rebels working in IS and Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC).