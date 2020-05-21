Kenya online sales upsurge due to Covid-19

Global online sales are expected to total seven trillion dollars this year boosted by “stay at home” orders due to Covid-19.

The online sales are expected to hit new highs with online titans like Alibaba and Amazon reporting a steep spike in sales in the first quarter of this year.

Kenya is also looking to curve a share of itself with new entrants such as JamboPay which is the latest player in the e-commerce space banking on new innovation to drive growth.

JamboPay market is offering a platform that connects manufacturers, distributors and producers with buyers, mostly offering household products according to Ven Musungu head of Corporate experience at JamboPay.

JamboPay market joining fee for SME vendors and farmers has been zero-rated, a move aimed at enabling local traders, farmers and manufacturers to inexpensively transition to e-commerce.

Online sales in Kenya eclipsed Ksh 1.6 trillion in the last quarter of 2019 with a penetration rate of 30 per cent according to official statistics.

This performance is expected to be boosted significantly by the government’s directive for people to adopt an online solution to contain the deadly respiratory disease.

Kenya with 22 million internet users is an African leader on online sales and the government is hoping the expansion of internet infrastructure in the country will help drive the growth further.

The Kenyan online market is dominated by Jumia and Safaricom owned Masoko but it is also seeing the entry of new players who are angling for a piece of the pie.

However even as online transactions become the new norm, authorities need to deal with the rising cases of fraud which is denting the future of the practice.