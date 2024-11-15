Kenya out of 2025 AFCON qualifiers after draw against Zimbabwe

Kenya has been bundled out of the race for the qualification of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after drawing 1-1 with Zimbabwe in their group J encounter played Friday at New Peter Mokaba stadium,Polokwane,South Africa.

It was a must win encounter for Kenya who fell behind to Zimbabwe’s first half opener scored by Tawanda Maswanhise.

Kenya had a chance to get back into the match but Jonah Ayunga spurned his chance as Zimbabwe led 1-0 at half time.

On resumption Kenya was eager to have their dominance count and managed to equalize through Jonah Ayunga in the 52nd minute.

Despite intensfying efforts to find a winner Kenya couldn’t break Zimbabwe’s defence and had to settle for the draw that sends Zimbabwe through to the AFCON 2025 finals.

The result leaves Kenya in 3rd place with 5 points from five games while Zimbabwe is placed second with 11 points same as leaders Cameroon.

Namibia occupies the last position with one point.

Kenya will face Namibia on Tuesday in its final group J qualifier in South Africa while Zimbabwe will play group leaders Cameroon.

Zimbabwe now joins a dozen other countries that have already sealed their slot in the continental finals.

Nations that have already qualified for the showpiece which includes: Hosts Morrocco,Uganda,Algeria,Tunisia,South Africa,Cameroon,Nigeria,Benin,Zimbabwe,Democratic Republic of Congo,Angola.