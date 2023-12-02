Kenya outwitted by France in Rugby League test match

Kenya national rugby team has lost 78-06 to France in a rugby league test match played at the Jamhuri grounds, Nairobi.

The French raced to a 42-0 halftime lead, before adding 34 more points in the second half to record the win.

The French national rugby team proved strong for the Kenyan side, as Hnangan Nnaboan scored a hat trick of tries that set their side on course for the win.

France dominated the game from the first minute, with Nnaboan touching down in the 4th minute for his first try which was successfully converted by Fabre Baptiste to lead 6-0.

Nnaboan added two more tries in the 14th and 20th minute respectively, with Pons Nathien and Crunel Quentin also touching down, adding two further trys to hand their side a 40-0 lead at the interval.

Kenya’s efforts to comeback after the break could not however bear much, with James Odhiambo scoring the only try which was converted by Saidi Abdalla .

France held on to claim the emphatic victory.

Kenya is again set to face France in their second test match on Tuesday.

Kenya was using the encounter to expose its players to elite competition .

Kenya warmed up for the fixture by playing two matches against South Africa.