Kenya picked to host Africa’s Anti-Corruption Studies Center

Kenya has been chosen as the host country for the forthcoming Centre for Anti-Corruption Studies and Research in Africa.

The decision was reached during the Meeting of the General Assembly of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA) held on Tuesday, 10th January 2024.

AAACA, to bolster the fight against corruption, has established the regional anti-corruption body to facilitate studies and research that will contribute to the enhancement of good governance across the continent.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak expressed appreciation for the trust bestowed upon Kenya by its regional counterparts in taking up the pivotal role of hosting the Centre.

“The decision has been welcomed as a significant opportunity for Kenya, particularly in reinforcing collaborations, strategies, and opportunities in the fight against corruption,” noted EACC in a statement

Mbarak underscored the crucial role the Centre will play in fostering the development and harmonization of strategies for preventing, detecting, investigating, and controlling corruption and related offenses in Africa.

The General Assembly’s resolution lauded Kenya’s commitment to international and regional anti-corruption frameworks and its efforts in establishing key anti-corruption structures.

The African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities operates in alignment with the African Union Convention and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, both of which Kenya is a signatory to. The meeting was attended by EACC members from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Uganda, and South Sudan.