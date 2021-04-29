Kenya Pipeline 5th at Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship

Six time winners Kenya Pipeline finished fifth at this year’s Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia.
Pipeline defeated home club Kelibia 3-1 {25-22, 15-25,26-24,25-21} in a ranking match after failing to advance to the semi finals of the championship.
Another Kenyan outfit Kenya Prisons will face Nigeria’s Customs in a bronze medal match. It will be an all Tunisian women’s final pitting CS Sfaxien and Carthage.
The third place play off and the final will be played tomorrow , Friday
Esperance clinched the men’s title after seeing off Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 {(25-20, 25-23, 25-10) in a final played earlier this week.
Women’s Fixtures
Friday,April 30 2021
Final –CS Sfaxien Vs Carthage
3rd Place-Kenya Prisons Vs Customs
Men’s Final Ranking
1- Esperance (Tunisia)
2- Zamalek (Egypt)
3- Swehly (Libya)
4- Kelibia (Tunisia)
5- Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya)
6- Port Douala (Cameroon)
7- GSU (Kenya)
8- Nemostar (Uganda)
9- Rwanda Energy (Rwanda)
10- APR (Rwanda)
11- Nigeria Customs (Nigeria)
12- MTC (Tanzania)
13- Espoir (RD Congo)
14- Rukinzo (Burundi)
15- Wolaita Dicha (Ethiopia)
16- SOA (Cote d’Ivoire)