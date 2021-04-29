Kenya Pipeline 5th at Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Kenya Pipeline finished 5th at the Africa Volleyball Championship in Tunisia.Pipeline has won the Africa women's club championship six times,they last won the title in 2005.

 

Six  time winners Kenya Pipeline finished fifth at this year’s Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Tunisia.

Pipeline defeated home club Kelibia 3-1 {25-22, 15-25,26-24,25-21} in a ranking match after failing to advance to the semi finals of the championship.

Another Kenyan outfit Kenya Prisons will face Nigeria’s Customs in a bronze medal match. It will be an all Tunisian women’s  final  pitting CS Sfaxien and Carthage.

The   third place play off and the final will be played tomorrow , Friday

Esperance clinched the men’s title after seeing off Zamalek of Egypt 3-0 {(25-20, 25-23, 25-10) in a final played earlier this week.

Esperance beat Zamalek to lift the Africa men’s volleyball Club championship..

 

Women’s Fixtures

Friday,April 30 2021

Final –CS Sfaxien Vs Carthage

3rd Place-Kenya Prisons Vs Customs

Men’s  Final Ranking  

1- Esperance (Tunisia)

2- Zamalek (Egypt)

3- Swehly (Libya)

4- Kelibia (Tunisia)

5- Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya)

6- Port Douala (Cameroon)

7- GSU (Kenya)

8- Nemostar (Uganda)

9- Rwanda Energy (Rwanda)

10- APR (Rwanda)

11- Nigeria Customs (Nigeria)

12- MTC (Tanzania)

13- Espoir (RD Congo)

14- Rukinzo (Burundi)

15- Wolaita Dicha (Ethiopia)

16- SOA (Cote d’Ivoire)

 

