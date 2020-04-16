Kenya Pipeline approves Ksh55m to NYS to make face masks

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Board of Directors has approved 55 million shillings donation to the National Youth Service (NYS) towards the production of one million protective facemasks.

The masks will be distributed among vulnerable Kenyans at no cost and production will be at a daily average of 30,000 masks.

This donation followed a request by KPC’s parent Ministry of Mining & Petroleum for Kenya Pipeline to support the Government’s efforts to protect Kenyans against COVID-19infections.

“The production and distribution of face masks will complement the current efforts by KPC and its partners of producing and distributing free hand sanitisers to the most vulnerable citizens,” said the State Department for Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau.

“This initiative marks KPC’s second major intervention to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The first intervention was KPC coordinating the production and distribution of free ethanol-based sanitisers through a unique public-private partnership,” said the Board’s Chairperson John Ngumi.

In late March, KPC and its partners kicked off the production and distribution of 2 million liters of sanitizers estimated at a market value of Sh2 billion. To date, over 370,000 litres of sanitisers have been distributed to vulnerable Kenyans across 47 counties.

“The Company is proud to be associated with the Government’s efforts to protect Kenyans from COVID-19 infections. The Board applauds and appreciates the tremendous work KPC staff have put into these initiatives, all the while ensuring that Kenyans and regional consumers continue enjoying uninterrupted access to petroleum supplies, “Ngumi said in a statement.

“The KPC Board also appreciates the contributions made by all our partners in the sanitiser initiative. It has been humbling to watch corporates, community groups and individuals put aside their normal business and come together to help fellow Kenyans, without expecting or receiving any payment, for what is a major and high monetary value exercise. This shows the true Kenyan spirit,” added Ngumi.

The face masks will be assembled and produced from the NYS manufacturing plant in Ruaraka. This adds NYS among the few centers producing masks locally.

“We know that Kenyan youths are incredibly resilient and creative. We see a major role for them to play in the fight against COVID-19. Involving our youth in this fight will provide an opportunity for increased awareness and optimized solutions for our communities,” added the NYS Director-General, Matilda Sakwa.