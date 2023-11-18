Kenya Pipeline beat APR to maintain perfect start

Favorites Kenya Pipeline extended their unbeaten run with a dominant three straight sets victory over hosts APR at the ongoing CAVB Zone V volleyball Club Championships in Kigali Rwanda.

The regional championship has attracted five Women’s teams.

The Paul Gitau charges led by outside hitter Pamela Adhiambo, Trizah Atuka, Leonida Kasaya, and libero Agripina Kundu bagged the first set 25-20.

Cheered on by the home crowd APR fought hard in the second set, but lost 25-16. Kenya Pipeline won the third set 25-15 to extend their 100% record at the regional showpiece.

Loise Simiyu was the top scorer for Kenya Pipeline with 24 points while Seraphine Mukantambara scored 16 points for hosts APR.

The former Kenyan champions started their campaign with a three straight sets victory over Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority before seeing off hosts Rwanda Revenue Authority by the same sets score in their second match.

Pipeline humbled Police Volleyball Club of Rwanda by three sets to one in their third match of the inaugural CAVB Zone V Club Championship.