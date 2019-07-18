Kenya Pipeline Company says fuel contamination hurting exports

Written By: Kennedy Osir
Kenya Pipeline Company has cited fuel adulteration as the major cause of its dwindled dominance of the oil export market in East Africa.

Chairman John Ngumi said the menace had resulted in reduction of Kenya’s petroleum products exports to her major markets such as Uganda by as much as 50 percent.

He however said the company is poised to recapture its market share through innovative measures.

More to follow…..

