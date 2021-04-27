Pipeline out as Prisons advance to women’s club championship semis

Kenya Pipeline hopes of clinching a 6th African title were dashed after falling by three straight sets to undefeated Carthage of Tunisia in their final group B match of the ongoing Africa Women’s club volleyball championship in Tunis.

Carthage won in three straight set 25-11,25-16,25-20 to finish top of group B unbeaten with 15 points without dropping a point.

Customs of Nigeria sealed second spot in Pool B to qualify for the semi-finals for the first time in history after beating AS Douanes of Burkina Faso 3-0. The Nigerians have 11 points while Pipeline settled third with 10 points.

Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien overcame home team KO Kelibia 3-0 in the Tunisan derby to finish top of Pool A with 11 points.

Kenyan champions Prisons came second with 10 points after defeating Wolaita Sodo University of Ethiopia 3-0.

Action resumes on Wednesday with semi final matches on card.