Kenya Pipeline to complete KPRL takeover next year

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) plans to conclude the take-over of the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited early next year.

KPRL Acting Managing Director Samson Soimo says stakeholder talks are underway to give the cash-strapped oil refiner a new lease of life.

KPRL was placed under the management of KPC in 2017 as a storage facility for imported crude oil after Indian investor Essar failed to revive the country’s only oil refinery.

Established more than 50 years ago, KPRL has 45 tanks with a total storage capacity of 484 million liters in Mombasa.

254 million liters is reserved for refined products while 233 million liters for crude oil.

KPC controls 144 million liters at the Changamwe facility.

In 2009, major players in the industry like Shell Petroleum Company, Chevron Global Energy, and BP Africa Limited boycotted the use of the facility on accounts of high operational costs.

The government advertised for a strategic investor, where Essar of India bought a 50% stake in the facility.

However, the Indian investor pulled out later leaving the government to operate the refinery to store imported oil.

In 2017, KPC was given the mandate to manage KPRL to store imported oil. KPC says talks to take over the management of the refinery are almost complete, with a closure expected by the second quarter of 2022.

According to Soimo, the conversion of the tanks at Port Reitz is already underway with completion time expected to be 2023.

Somo says KPC has embarked on a business reinvention strategy, with the hallmark being the conversion of its tanks to store white fuel instead of crude oil.

As part of its recovery strategy, KPRL is also in talks with Kenya Electricity Generating Company and Kenya Power to tap into its 9.2-kilowatt power generation plant that has been idle since the refinery closed.

On product diversification, KPRL is focusing on the production of bitumen and grease.