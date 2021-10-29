Kenya pledges $2.2B during 2021-2022 for universal health coverage

A massive $32.1 billion of funding to help women, newborns, children and adolescents has been pledged to restore essential health, nutrition and social services for women, newborns, children and adolescents lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the $32.1 billion total pledged to date, almost 60 per cent or $18.9 billion in domestic funding is being committed by low and middle-income countries in response to PMNCH’s Call to Action, including Kenya, Burkina Faso, India, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

The remaining $13.2 billion is from official development assistance committed as grants from high-income countries and a private foundation. These donor pledges were announced in December 2020.

The pledges are highlighted as part of an expanding campaign coordinated by Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), based on a global Call to Action to protect women, children and adolescents in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

“Three decades of massive improvement in health and social services for this group is severely threatened,” says Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Chair of PMNCH, a global alliance of 1,200 partner organizations, hosted at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Women, newborns, children and adolescents have experienced disruptions of almost 40 per cent of key health services since the pandemic, according to the WHO.

“The majority of the pledges are domestic funding coming from low and middle-income countries themselves, with almost $17 billion from African nations,” adds Clark. “These nations are acting and not waiting for donations from others to help women, children and adolescents in their countries.”

Kenya pledged $2.2 billion during 2021-2022 for the provision of universal health coverage to guarantee quality and affordable healthcare, with additional funding committed under the post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy for inequality, social cohesion and social protection.

In addition, of the $32.1 billion pledged, $15.2 billion (47 per cent) is money to address COVID-19. The other half is directed to protecting existing sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child & adolescent health budgets, and protecting women, children and adolescents from violence.

“These funds will support women, children and adolescents in getting health services and priority social protections throughout the COVID-19 crisis and recovery periods,” says Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance and a leader in the PMNCH network.

The two most frequently disrupted services are:

From January to March 2021, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic first prompted lockdowns, 44 per cent of 121 countries reported disruptions to family planning and contraception services.

During the same time period, 41 per cent of countries reported disruptions to services for the management of moderate and severe malnutrition.

“The health of women, children, and adolescents is now at great risk, with pre-existing inequities compounded by narrowing access to essential health services,” Helen Clark said. “Our concern is that resources directed to them, which were already insufficient, are being diverted away to respond to other challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Basic primary health care matters immensely in saving lives and protecting rights.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, newborns, children and adolescents

Maternal Deaths. Severe disruptions to essential services due to COVID-19 have been estimated to result in almost 1 million additional child and maternal deaths between May 2020-April 2021.

Child Health. In 2020, because of the secondary effects of the pandemic, the number of children that have not received a single vaccine shot against preventable diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (so-called “zero-dose” children), has gone up by 30 per cent in the least developed countries, leaving them vulnerable to some of the world’s deadliest diseases.

COVID-19 cases. More than 14 million children and adolescents have contracted COVID-19 in 104 countries. That is more than 14 per cent of the 102 million infections globally. Infection patterns have shifted towards younger age groups due to rising vaccine coverage among adults.

COVID-19 vaccinations. As of October 2021, only 1 in 27 people in low-income countries, or less than 4 per cent, has been vaccinated with at least one dose. More than 6.2 billion doses have been administered globally, but only 3 per cent of those in Africa have been fully vaccinated.

Stillbirths. Almost 200,000 additional stillbirths are estimated to have occurred between October 2020 and September 2021 due to the impact of the pandemic. It is estimated that the chances of stillbirth increased by almost 30 per cent in low and middle-income countries, compared to the pre-pandemic level.

Unwanted pregnancies. An analysis of unwanted pregnancy in 115 low and middle-income countries found as many as 1.4 million unintended pregnancies may have occurred before women were able to resume use of family planning services.

Violence against women. Violence against women and children during COVID-19 has increased. For example, domestic violence hotlines in some countries reported a five-fold increase in calls after physical distancing and lockdown measures were introduced.

Orphans and caregivers. COVID-19 has created at least 1.5 million orphans, out of four million deaths worldwide, according to a study published in The Lancet. A person under 18 loses a caregiver every 12 seconds. For every two COVID-19 deaths worldwide, one child is left behind to face the death of a parent or caregiver.