Kenya pledges to continue working closely with UN

Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the United Nations to effectively address global challenges and promote sustainable development.

Speaking at the United Nations Day 2024 celebrations, ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Margaret Ndung’u praised the strong partnership with the UN across various sectors, including the implementation of Agenda 2030, support for UN operations in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, and tackling interconnected global challenges.

“Kenya remains unwavering in its support for the United Nations Office at Nairobi, committed to ensuring the efficient facilitation of both the institution and its staff. We will continue to be a strong voice for the developing world in addressing the multiple challenges confronting the global system,” she stated.

She extended a special invitation to all attendees to help amplify efforts to enhance Nairobi’s status as a capital of environmental diplomacy.

“Your continued support and stronger presence will further strengthen Nairobi’s role on the global stage for environmental action,” she urged delegates.

Dr. Ndung’u also congratulated the UN family in Kenya on the auspicious occasion of its 79th anniversary since its establishment on October 24, 1945.

“This occasion not only highlights the pivotal role that the UN plays in fostering global cooperation but also provides an opportunity to reflect on our shared commitments to creating a more inclusive, secure, peaceful, and prosperous future.”

She challenged governments and stakeholders to actualize the UN’s commitment to promoting an inclusive and sustainable digital transformation, ensuring that the voices and needs of future generations are prioritized.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to localizing the Pact for the Future in a way that benefits all Kenyans, all Africans, and all global citizens. This year’s theme, ‘Bringing the Pact Home,’ reflects our goal: to transform global aspirations into concrete local actions that will impact the lives of current and future generations,” she emphasized.

She highlighted the importance of a united front in promoting shared aspirations.

“I call upon all of us—governments, civil society, the private sector, and especially our young people—to unite in this effort. Let us ensure that the future we envision is one where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we can bring the Pact home and turn our shared aspirations into lasting realities,” she noted.

Kenya hosts the United Nations Offices in Nairobi with the largest land acreage.

“I therefore wish to call upon the leadership to make full use of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) to effectively realize its true purpose as originally envisaged. This goodwill is already manifest in the ongoing capital project” she remarked.

UNON is set for significant expansion, with plans slated to begin next year and complete by 2030.

“We hope that upon completion, this state-of-the-art complex will serve as an iconic model, comparable to other UN Headquarters in the global north, thereby enhancing the delivery of programs and mandates,” the Cabinet Secretary concluded.