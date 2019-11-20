Kenya poised to host Copa Coca-Cola U-16 in December

Kenya is poised to host the Copa Coca-Cola under 16 African Soccer championships in December, the National Coordinator for Secondary Schools Games Championships, Mr Festus Muturi has said.

Muturi said the government will officially launch the Continental tournament which has attracted 12 African Countries in Nairobi on Wednesday.

He said Zambia, Angola, Burkina Faso, Botswana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique are some of the countries that have fielded teams to take part in the championships.

Sports officials are expected to decide on draws and pooling of matches between the participating countries during the launch of the championships.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He said the tournament aims at promoting soccer talent among the young learners, inculcate appropriate values and also foster integration and appreciation of the cultures and peoples of other countries among the young sportsmen and women.

Elsewhere, fixtures for the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom North Eastern region have been released.

Berlin FC from Garissa will play Modogashe’s Almumtaz in the first semi-final of this weekend’s regional finals.

Last year’s losing finalists from the region Al Ansar have been pooled against Mandera’s Admiral in the second semi-final.

The winners from the two games will face each other in the final to be played on Sunday.

The four semi-finalists emerged top from a group of over 40 teams that took part in the region’s grassroots matches.