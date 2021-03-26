Kenya Police aim to return to the top,as leaders Talanta face Seal test

The battle for the leadership of the national Super league standings is expected to intensify with both title hopefuls FC Talanta and Kenya Police locked in a battle this weekend.

Both sides are tied at the top on the same points but Talanta is ranked first owing to its superior goal difference.

Talanta has won its last two games and have notched four wins in five games to sit top on 32 points, same as Kenya police who have drawn their last four games and have collected the same number of points having played a game more.

Talanta Fc take on struggling Muranga Seal at Sebastien Park in Murang’a on Saturday . Murang’a Seal have revived their survival hopes following their recent run of two successive wins.

Kenya Police have drawn the last four matches and will be out to reclaim the top slot if they get past 15th placed Nairobi Stima.

Third Placed MCF will not be in action and this could aid Vihiga Bullet’s chances of dislodging them from the third slot.

Vihiga is ranked third on 27 points and face bottom placed Mount Kenya United who have collected two wins from 17 matches. A win will take them to second while a defeat for Mount Kenya will compound their relegation woes.

NSL FIXTURES

Saturday,27th March 2021

Mwatate United FC vs Kisumu Hot Stars FC – Wundanyi Stadium

Murang’a Seal FC vs FC Talanta-St. Sebastian Park -Murang’a

Sunday,28th march 2021

Soy United FC vs Sony Sugar FC -Bukhungu Stadium

APS Bomet FC vs Fortune Sacco FC – Bomet Stadium

Silibwet FC vs Modern Coast Rangers FC – Bomet Stadium

Nairobi Stima FC vs Kenya Police FC -Camp Toyoyo

Mt. Kenya United FC vs Vihiga Bullets FC – Camp Toyoyo

Coast Stima FC vs Migori Youth FC – Mbaraki Grounds

Shabana FC vs MCF FC Migori Stadium

Kibera Black Stars FC vs Kisumu Allstars FC – Ligi Ndogo Grounds