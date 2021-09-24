Kenya Police FC bullish ahead of debut in top flight

Kenya Police Fc head coach John Bobby Ogolla says the team had to dig deep so as to earn promotion to the Kenya Premier league .

Kenya Police edged out Vihiga United in a play off last weekend to gain promotion after more than a decade out.

‘’It was difficult and now that we are back in top flight we will give our best starting this Sunday’’,Kenya Police head coach and former Kenyan international John Bobby Ogolla said.

Kenya Police open their campaign against Kakamega Homeboyz away in Kisumu. Forward Samuel Ndung’u who was instrumental in helping the team gain promotion reckoned the side was ready to challenge for the top position in the league.

The forward is expected to fight for the golden boot gong and believes his experience in premier league when he turned out for AFC Leopards ,Mt.Kenya United and Kakamega Homeboyz will inspire his colleagues as they kick off top flight season away.

‘’life in super league was difficult but we are glad we gained promotion, am calling on all team members to give their best as we target not only to survive but finish among the best placed teams. am challenging fkf to up their game in terms of officiating in the nsl as most of our away matches were full of poor referring’’,said Kenya Police captain John Odongo.

Deputy inspector general of Police Edward Mbugua said they will fully support the team on their first return to premier after decades in lower tier and challenged players to ensure they stay a float