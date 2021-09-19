Kenya Police FC promoted to Premier League

by Maxwell Wasike

Kenya Police beat Vihiga United 1-0 in the second leg of the FKF PL/NSL promotion/relegation playoff played on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Utalii Grounds.

Clinton Kinanga bagged a goal for Kenya Police in the 32nd minute after converting from a penalty that bounced off the crossbar to his leg in the area. This closed the first half scores at 1-0.

After the breather, the stakes of the game went higher as Vihiga United was avoiding relegation with Kenya Police targeting at promotion to the FKF Premier League.

Kenya Police put up an impermeable defense that saw their promotion to the FKF Premier League as the final whistle sealed the scores at 1-0.

They now get ready for their FKF PL game against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Bukhungu Stadium

  

Latest posts

Firat is the new Harambee Stars head coach

Maxwell Wasike

Malkia strikers qualify for World Volleyball Championships

Maxwell Wasike

Shujaa to play US in Cup Quarters in Vancouver

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More