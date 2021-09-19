Kenya Police FC promoted to Premier League

Kenya Police beat Vihiga United 1-0 in the second leg of the FKF PL/NSL promotion/relegation playoff played on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Utalii Grounds.

The count has stopped!!

The Kenya Police FC has earned a well deserved spot at the @Officialfkfpl after a a 1-nil win over vihiga FC.

As the @IG_NPS Mr. Hillary Mutyambai has said, it is more than just a game: It's a forum where the police and the public interact, pic.twitter.com/qRE8Fnp2UK — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) September 19, 2021

Clinton Kinanga bagged a goal for Kenya Police in the 32nd minute after converting from a penalty that bounced off the crossbar to his leg in the area. This closed the first half scores at 1-0.

After the breather, the stakes of the game went higher as Vihiga United was avoiding relegation with Kenya Police targeting at promotion to the FKF Premier League.

Kenya Police put up an impermeable defense that saw their promotion to the FKF Premier League as the final whistle sealed the scores at 1-0.

They now get ready for their FKF PL game against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the Bukhungu Stadium