Kenya Police FC to play Ethiopia’s Coffee SC in their CAF debut...

Kenya Police FC’s long wait for continental football is over as they will host Coffee Sports Club of Ethiopia.

The CAF Confederation Cup 1st leg preliminary match is will take place at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Police qualified to represent Kenya in continental football after defeating Kenya Commercial Bank on post match penalties in the Mozzartbet Cup last season.

In order to enjoy more home support, the club has waived off the entry fees for all fans who wish to attend the match.

The return match is next Sunday in Adis Ababa, with the overall winner facing defending champions Zamalek SC of Egypt in the 1st round.

Following the implementation of the monetary award for all clubs participating in the CAF tournament preliminary rounds, Police FC will get Ksh 6.4 million from CAF to help with their preparations.

In addition, CAF has increased the prize money for both competitions.

The Champions League winners will now receive 4 million USD, instead of the 2.5 million USD that Al Ahly SC received for winning the 2022–2023 championship.

Similarly, the CAF Confederation Cup winners would receive 2 million USD, an increase from the 1.2 million USD that Zamalek SC received the previous season.