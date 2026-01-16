Kenya Police vows to eliminate criminal gangs in North Eastern, Coastal regions

The Kenya Police Service has vowed to dismantle all criminal gangs operating in Kenya’s North Eastern and coastal regions.

Speaking at a press briefing held at Madogo Police Station in Bangale Sub-County, Tana River, after officiating the passing-out parade of 482 National Police Reservists (NPR) recruited from Lamu and Tana River counties, Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat said security forces have stepped up operations to tackle the gangs.

Lagat also reviewed progress on the ongoing voluntary disarmament exercise in Tana River County following the recent deadly inter-clan clashes in the area.

He emphasised that the newly trained reservists wil play a vital role in stabilising security across the region and called on them to carry out their duties with the utmost integrity.

“We intend to bring the community fully into the policing process and to work together to restore and maintain security in this area. This is an important day. These reservists will strengthen our operations, particularly in tackling banditry, terrorism and cattle rustling,” said Lagat.

“I expect a complete change in how quickly and effectively we respond to incidents. The National Police Reservists form our first line of defence whenever trouble arises. They are especially valuable in gathering intelligence and looking after the welfare of the community,” he added.

The DIG issued a stern warning that if communities failed to hand in illegal firearms during the current 60-day amnesty period, which ends on 22 February, a compulsory and forceful disarmament operation would follow.

To date, nine firearms have already been voluntarily surrendered in Bangale Sub-County.

“The handover of these nine weapons is the direct result of excellent cooperation between police and local residents,” Lagat said.

“It shows what can be achieved after the regional security committee gave the people of Tana River a clear 60-day window to surrender illegal arms voluntarily. It is encouraging proof that the communities genuinely want peace.”

On the threat posed by criminal gangs, particularly those linked to terrorism, the Deputy Inspector General was unequivocal.

“We will continue to confront them firmly and decisively, using whatever level of force is necessary for them to understand. Peace is non-negotiable, and we are determined to protect and preserve it.”