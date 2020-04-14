The Kenya Ports Authority has confirmed seven Covid-19 cases since the epidemic started.

In a statement to the newsrooms issued Tuesday, acting Managing Director Rashid Salim said four of these cases involve KPA staff, while three are contracted cleaners working at the port.

Two members of staff have succumbed to the disease and all those who had contacts with the patients have been identified and are being monitored in quarantine within Mombasa.

Salim said all the patients are admitted at the Coast Provincial General hospital and are responding well to treatment.

Salim noted KPA has further instituted several measures to control the spread of the virus in the Port including the appointment of a committee of senior managers to plan, manage and coordinate the Authority’s preparedness to combat the virus, installation of 107 handwashing points with antiseptic soap at all entry gates, buildings, offices and staff are regularly issued with face masks.

An on-line cargo documentation processes has been enabled to facilitate customers clear cargo electronically and decongest human traffic within the Port.

Fumigation has also been carried out especially in offices occupied by staff found to be positive or suspected to have contracted the virus and plans are underway to extend this to cover the entire port.

To ensure compliance, KPA has set up Isolation rooms at Bandari clinic where suspected patients are temporarily held waiting for public health officers to pick them up.

Surgical gowns have also been acquired for clinical staff and those with close interaction with vessels such as pilots, security officers among others.

The management has also released staff above 58 years of age and those with pre-medical conditions to work from respective homes in order to avoid crowds at the workplace in line with the government circular.

The statement comes two days after it was reported that a 59-year-old man who died from coronavirus in Siaya was an employee at KPA.

The late James Oyugi had travelled from Mombasa to Siaya on April 5 and died five days later.

The government Tuesday announced the roll out of the first phase of mass testing exercise noting that Kenya Ports Authority will receive one thousand testing kits to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), based on the risk of transmission identified by our monitoring teams.

Procedures to handle vessels

1. Mandatory Pre-arrival Reporting on board must be undertaken at least 48 hours before the vessel arrival in Kenya’s territorial waters. Masters of ships must therefore submit a duly completed and compulsory Maritime Declaration of Health form to the Port Health officer.

2. Masters shall regularly update the Port Health Office on the health status of the crew on board.

3. All arriving vessels with crew/passengers with recent travel history to countries with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 14 days must undergo special monitoring and Port Health must issue restricted pratique.

4. Every ship entering Kenya from a country with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is subjected to rigorous inspection in the designated location as directed by the Harbour Master in consultations with Port Health Office.

5. If at any time during a vessel’s stay at port, any health risk is reported, a Port Health Officer shall conduct assessments on a case by case basis to manage the risk and eliminate contamination other crew port personnel and others

6. Crew/passengers with any of these symptoms (fever, headache, joint and muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain, cough or shortness of breathing) the Master Must report to the Port Health office

7. Crew/passengers of vessels from confirmed Covid-19 countries will Not be granted shore passes. Only Kenyans and foreigners with valid residence permits will be allowed to disembark after presentation of Health Declaration forms and by the health Authorities.

8. All visitors(dockworkers, agents, surveyors, port state inspectors) to a ship from countries confirmed with Covid-19 cases must be informed about the precautionary measures while on board. It shall be prohibited for anyone to board a vessel before the completion of the health inspection of the crew or passengers. All visitors to use protective disposable mask and latex gloves while on board and should dispose them on board before disembarking in a special disposal bin.

9. Masters of all ships due to arrive in a Kenyan port are required to declare their last 10 ports of call or voyage memo for the last three months, whichever is higher, and confirm that there is no crew showing symptoms of Covid-19 on board.

10. Ships agents, if possible, should use alternative means of contacting the vessels instead of boarding the vessels, so as to minimize potential contamination risk.

11. Ship crew change is temporarily suspended until further notice. The exception is given to Kenyan crew and persons with valid resident permits.

12. The Masters of vessels shall be required to provide sanitizers at the ship’s gangway for persons entering and upon exit.

13. Garbage from vessels arriving from confirmed Covid-19 countries will not be allowed to be discharged at any Kenyan Port.

