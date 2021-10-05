Kenya’s positivity rate drops to 3pc as 189 test positive for Covid-19

189 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,367 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 250,380.

The positivity rate is now at 3.0% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,581,391.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 182 are Kenyans while 7 are foreigners with 99 of them being females while 90 are males.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years.

“Sadly, 9 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,150.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “Today, 207 patients have recovered from the disease with 117 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 90 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 243,064 of whom 196,519 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,545 are from various health facilities countrywide.” A total of 894 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,961 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 51 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support and 19 on supplemental oxygen with one patient under observation. Another 302 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 289 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of October 4 th, 2021, a total of 3,935,671 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 2,988,128 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 947,543.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.7%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.5%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.