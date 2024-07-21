Kenya Power announces maintenance-related outages in Nakuru and Kakamega

Power supply will be interrupted in various parts of Nakuru and Kakamega counties on Sunday.

Kenya Power announced that the interruption is part of routine network maintenance.

The company stated that electricity supply will be cut off from 8 am to 4 pm in certain areas of Nakuru and from 9 am to 5 pm in parts of Kakamega County.

In Nakuru, the affected areas will include parts of the Industrial Area, Shabab, Kaptembwa, Koinange, Kenlands, Nakuru West, Kibe House, Mkarafuu, Check Point, Ngei, Kolen Estate, and nearby customers.

In Kakamega, the interruption will affect Mumias Town, Shibale, Mumias Market, Lukoye Market, Mumias Level Four Hospital, St. Peters Secondary, St. Mary’s Hospital, Switswiswi, Bulanda, Mumias KIDS Centre, CAMCON, and adjacent customers.