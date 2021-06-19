Kenya Power announces outage in parts of Kisumu on Sunday


Kenya Power has Saturday announced the interruption of power supply in parts of Kisumu County on Sunday 20th June.

The interruption will commence from 8 am to 49m to facilitate the completion of works on the new 220kV Olkaria –Kisumu high voltage transmission line.

Kenya Power notes that the planned shutdown will affect electricity supply to Abyssinia Steel Mills, Kisumu Concrete, Transport Skylark, Mamboleo market, Wigot, Kibos Sugar and adjacent customers.

The power line according to the lighting company is expected to improve the adequacy of power supply to the Western Kenya region.

By Beth Nyaga

