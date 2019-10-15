Kenya Power cautions against encroachment on electricity poles

Kenya Power has issued a 14 day notice to companies and individuals that are illegally stringing telecommunications cables on electricity distribution poles to offer internet and communication services to households and businesses across the country.

They say such activities constitute a breach of Kenya Power’s wayleave trace and safety clearances.

In a statement Tuesday, the company says in some parts of the country, the illegal activities have caused fires that have damaged third party property.

“There has also been an increase in cases of injuries and fatalities recorded involving third party personnel operating in close contact with live power lines as a result of the encroachment.” Said the statement.

They added that some of the activities have led to disruptions in power supply resulting in energy, financial and infrastructural losses to the company.