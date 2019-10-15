Kenya Power cautions against encroachment on electricity poles

Written By: KNA
12

Kenya power says the activities have led to disruptions in power supply
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Kenya Power has issued a 14 day notice to companies and individuals that are illegally stringing telecommunications cables on electricity distribution poles to offer internet and communication services to households and businesses across the country.

They say such activities constitute a breach of Kenya Power’s wayleave trace and safety clearances.

Also Read  Kisii tea farmers protest low bonus, want KTDA officials reduced

In a statement Tuesday, the company says in some parts of the country, the illegal activities have caused fires that have damaged third party property.

Also Read  HF Group retires KSh3b Corporate Bond

“There has also been an increase in cases of injuries and fatalities recorded involving third party personnel operating in close contact with live power lines as a result of the encroachment.” Said the statement.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

They added that some of the activities have led to disruptions in power supply resulting in energy, financial and infrastructural losses to the company.

Also Read  Strict Japanese foreign trade policies hurting trade with Kenya

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR