Kenya Power announces power outage in various parts of the country except North Rift region and sections of Western region.

In a statement, Kenya Power committed to restoring power to the affected areas even as they regretted the incident.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and urge for patience from our customers as we work towards restoring normalcy at the earliest opportunity.” The statement read.

KPLC says it will issue an update on the progress of the power restoration exercise.