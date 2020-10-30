Kenya Power cracks down on illegal connections

Kenya Power (KP) has expressed concerns over the increasing illegal connections to the national grid.

The company that had launched a massive crackdown to curb theft of electricity says it looses Ksh220 million per month in the Central Rift Region to the vice.

KP County Business Manager Engineer Henry Pwani warned that employees and individuals found guilty of aiding fraud, illegal connections and other crimes will be arrested and prosecuted.

While speaking during a crackdown on illegal power connections in Nessuit within Njoro Sub-County, Engineer Pwani said the illegal connections do not just threaten the company’s revenue but also the lives of beneficiaries and the public at large.

“We are focused on eliminating these crimes and ensuring all those found culpable face the full force of the law,” said the official days after Nakuru county was ranked with the highest cases of electrocutions blamed on poor connectivity

He stated that the residents had been advised on the proper procedures while applying for power connections and advised locals seeking the power utility’s services to visit its offices and avoid dealing with ‘middlemen’ and unauthorized electricians.

Engineer Pwani noted that illegal connections had exposed the company’s network making power supply to genuine customers unreliable.

The operation was carried out jointly by Kenya Power’s security personnel and officers drawn from the National Police Service.

The operation is part of a wider war against illegal connections that began in January this year. “Stealing of electricity attracts a fine of Sh1 million. Those who tamper or break electricity meters will be fined Sh50,000,” he elaborated.

In October last year, the company established a special response team called the Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) that works closely with security agencies to promptly address cases of illegal connections.

Over 100 members of staff have been sacked for being involved in the backdoor power supply where applicants are targeted given lower offers to have their homes and business connected using stolen poles and conductors from other lines or Kenya power stores.

Two months ago, Kenya Power Managing Director Bernard Ngugi said the firm had initiated talks with financiers to fund the metering of all its transformers to track electricity system loss through theft and transmission that costs the monopoly over Sh18 billion per year.

He stated the move will reduce and eventually wipe out electricity theft via illegal connections as it will be possible to trace the source of the power being illegally consumed.

“We are in talks with financiers to meter all transformers to address the losses whereby we will be comparing the power leaving each transformer with the meter readings from all the customers that draw electricity from a particular transformer then we can tell exactly where we are losing the power. When all transformers are metered, we can reduce the commercial loss to zero,” Mr Ngugi said.

A metered transformer will reveal those benefiting from stolen electricity, which has pushed Kenya Power losses to 23 percent, way above the allowable level of 14.9 percent.