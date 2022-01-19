Kenya Power disconnects new Nyanza Regional HQ over unpaid bill

Services at government offices housed at the New Nyanza Regional Headquarters building in Kisumu were grounded after Kenya Power disconnected power over Ksh 514, 000 unpaid bills.

Members of the public who turned up seeking various services at national and county government departments housed at the building were turned away after pleas to restore the power failed.

The blackout affected the Regional and County Commissioner’s offices on the 4th floor and at the same time grounded operations at East Africa’s Lake Basin Commission (LVBC) located on the 13th floor of the building.

Internet services across the Nyanza region were also disrupted after the National Optic Fiber Backbone (NOFBI) servers located in the building went off.

Members of the public expressed dissatisfaction after failing to get services urging the government to move with speed and restore power.

Vincent Odhiambo, a child rights activist who came to lodge a complaint at the Department of Children Services said he has turned away since the officers could not log into the system due to lack of power.

“They are quick to harass and arrest traders for tax non-compliance but paying their utility bills is difficult. It is unbelievable to see a whole regional government headquarters without power,” said Odhiambo

The disconnection also affected the pumping of water to ablution blocks making it difficult for members of staff and the public to use the building.

The bill is said to have accumulated over time since it is shared between the county government and various national government departments housed at the building.

Kisumu Deputy Governor, County Secretary and a host of County Executive are housed at the building and usually join hands with the other national government departments to pay the bill.

The county government however has blamed the situation on a delay in disbursement of funds from the national treasury, while several national government departments are unable to pay since they have not received their AIE’s.

A departmental head who requested anonymity said the money his office receives from Nairobi is too little and cannot have any effect in helping clear the bill.

He asked the Ministry of Public Works which owns the building to come up with modalities of paying the huge bill to avoid disruption of services in future.

“It is only fair for the ministry to take up the bill or lobby the ministries housed at the building to enhance allocations towards electricity bills,” he said.