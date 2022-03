Kenya power is banking on a 10 billion shillings financial bailout from Treasury to cushion it from revenue losses occasioned by the reduction in the cost of electricity. Kenya power acting CEO Rosemary Odour says the bailout will further mitigate the deficit that may arise with the implementation of the second phase of 15 percent reduction in power tariff. The power distributor is in the process of managing system losses and cutting management costs to improve efficiency.

