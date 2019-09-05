Kenya Power has set aside 700 million for hybridisation of off-grid stations.

Kenya Power General Manager, Infrastructure Development and Network Management, Eng. David Mwaniki says the planned hybridization will expand access to electricity to Kenyans and improve the energy mix, effectively reducing over reliance on thermal energy for off-grid areas.

The project targets 23, small-scale wind turbines and solar-powered mini-grids.

Statistics indicate that as at 2018, household connections to the national grid stood at 73 per cent of the national coverage, this even has the power distribution company has a target of 95% connectivity by 2020.

There are currently 27 mini-grids that serve electricity to the off-grid areas using mainly diesel-powered generators which are expensive.

In efforts geared towards easing over reliance on thermal energy, Kenya power is embarking on a hybridisation project to integrate modern, small-scale wind turbines and solar-powered mini-grids as a way of strengthening the electricity supply.

Over the years government has steadily increased investment in renewable energy.

Kenya Power General Manager, Infrastructure Development and Network Management, Eng. David Mwaniki says “the commitment to decentralised solar and wind hybrid power stations offers new opportunities towards providing safe, secure and reliable electricity for economic and social development in areas not served by the national grid.”

Eng. Mwaniki further noted that “Providing access to sufficient and reliable electricity will help sustain the productive and income-generating activities of local communities in order to spur growth, create jobs and alleviate poverty in rural areas.”

