Kenya Power net profit has risen 134.8pc to reach Ksh 3.5 billion from Ksh 1.49 billion recorded during the same period last year.

The firm attributes the profit growth to an increase in electricity sales and improved system efficiency.

During the period ending June 30, 2022, the utility reported a 6.9pc growth in electricity sales to 9,163GWh after adding 453,916 new customers mainly from Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and large consumers.

