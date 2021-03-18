Kenya Power puts on notice bill defaulters as arrears mount

Kenya Power has put electricity bill defaulters on notice as arrears from its post-paid customers mount.

In a notice sent to newsrooms, Kenya Power said that customers who will not have paid their outstanding bills by the date when the bill is due will have their supply of electricity disconnected immediately.

“The customer will thereafter be required to pay the requisite re-connection fees for their accounts to be reinstated” the notice read in part.

Kenya Power in addition warned customers against self-reconnection since it is an offence that attracts a minimum fine of Ksh 1 million and/or a jail term of not less than one year.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



To confirm electricity bills, customers are advised to dial *977# or use the ‘myPower App’ which is available on Google Playstore or AppStore.

“Customers may also reach the Company through Facebook or Twitter or by visiting any of the Company’s offices countrywide,” Kenya Power added.

For payment options, Kenya Power is urging customers to settle bills exclusively through the company’s USSD platform*977#, Paybill Number 888888, its Banking Halls, Payment Partner Agents, or Commercial Banks listed on the Company’s website.

According to the company’s annual report covering the year to June 2019, expected flows from outstanding electricity arrears (electricity receivables) stood at Ksh.23.6 billion from Ksh.22.2 billion in June 2018 indicating a steady rise in the arrears.

From the pool of receivables, the company elected to impair Ksh 12.3 billion from Ksh 9.7 billion indicating heightened concerns and risks for the non-recovery of bills.

The bulk of arrears at Ksh 11.4 billion represented bills that have gone unpaid for more than three months.

According to the utility firm, payment is enforced by way of disconnection if bills are not settled within 21 days of billing.