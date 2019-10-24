Kenya Power refutes claims of deploying faulty transformers

Kenya Power has refuted claims from senators that it has thousands of faulty transformers that were delivered by two companies last year.

Kenya Power told the Senate committee on energy that the delivery of the transformers is a subject of litigation currently before the High Court.

The company has further allayed fears that it has entered into an out of court agreement with a local company MUWA trading and Unicon of India.

The transformer scandal came into light last year when several Kenya Power senior managers were arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for procuring thousands of faulty transformers that led to the loss of millions of shillings and defective consumer bills.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Appearing before the Senate committee, Energy Chief Administrative Secretary Simon Kachapin refuted claims that the faulty transformers have been deployed in the country, saying there is a case before the court in regard to that matter.

However, Kachapin was at pains to explain how many transformers were procured and how many are lying at various KPLC yards awaiting to be shipped back to the seller.

The Senate Energy Committee has further raised issue with inflated power bills, saying it has received thousands of complaints from customers due to high power bills.

However, Kenya Power said its probing its systems to see how the bills were computed noting that some of its staff are under investigation by various state agencies for colluding to issue inflated power bills and questionable power tokens.

Tell Us What You Think