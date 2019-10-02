Kenya Power restores electricity after strong wind storms

Kenya Power says it has restored electricity supply in several areas following power outages caused by the windstorm that struck Nairobi and some parts of the country on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Wednesday, the company said their technical teams are currently working to restore supply in parts of Nairobi including some estates within Eastlands, Southlands, Nairobi West, Embakasi, Westlands and parts of Runda.

Adding that the supply restoration exercise is also ongoing in parts of Ruiru, Thika, Kenol, Makuyu, Mwea, Sagana town, Karatina and Kianjai.

“We wish to assure affected customers that the Company is working towards restoring normalcy at the earliest opportunity. The Company will keep you updated on the progress in subsequent communication.” Said the statement.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorological Department is monitoring the strong winds and dust storms being experienced across the country and which have caused panic among many Kenyans.

Several businesses and households were affected on Tuesday evening after dust storms and strong winds caused traffic jams on major roads and power outages.

The rare occurrence also caused traffic snarl ups on major roads as a result of poor visibility with several objects seen flying causing panic among motorists and pedestrians who were caught unawares .

Through its twitter handle, the Kenya Meteorological Department says they are monitoring the situation which it describes as (CG) a deep convective system in the southern section of Kenya moving from the Coastal Kenya as it propagates inland toward South East low lands, Nairobi and Central parts of Kenya.

The Meteorological Department further explained that (CG) the system was characterized by strong South easterly winds of about 15-20 Knots, updraft and downdraft winds with heavy convective rains.

” Areas around Nairobi was due to a localized storm due to unstable atmosphere. We are monitoring it. Convective rainfall is common in Kenya. It is characterized by a rapidly changing intensity and over a smaller area as the convective clouds are more vertical than horizontal. Convective rainfall results a storm. Localized convection can occur in areas of widespread, slow ascent as well because uplift destabilizes the atmosphere.” It added.

” What we are experiencing is a deep convective system in the southern section of Kenya. This system is moving from the Coastal Kenya as it propagates inland toward South East low lands, Nairobi and Central parts of Kenya.”

Strong winds were also reported in Arusha and other parts of Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the dust storms claimed the life of a middle-aged woman from Ongata-Rongai, Kajiado County after she was electrocuted by a fallen live power line.

According to her neighbors, heavy winds that rocked the area on Tuesday fell down electricity poles on top of her house and when the woman arrived at her house late at night she got electrocuted as she got inside.

“She came late in the evening from work and went to her house upstairs oblivious of the live electricity poles which had fallen on top of the roof. She got electrocuted immediately she held the metal bars on the staircase,” a neighbor said.

Area Sub-county Police Commander Joseph Mwika confirmed the incident, and appealed to residents to be more vigilant at this time where most areas may experience rainfall as well as windstorms.

“A young woman has been electrocuted at her home in Ongata Rongai after she leaned on the staircase. The whole house is made of iron sheets and electricity poles had fallen on top of the house when strong winds blew yesterday evening,” said Mwika.

Areas of Ilbisil, Kajiado, Ongata Rongai, Kiserian, Corner Baridi, as well as Kitengela experienced power outages for much of Tuesday evening.

Billboards and property were also destroyed by the strong winds and dust whose speed, the meteorological department, said was 20 meters per second.