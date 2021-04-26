Kenya Power restores prepaid system amid token delays

Kenya Power has Monday announced the restoration of their prepaid system.

In a statement, Kenya Power said that the outage was a result of an IT hitch that occurred Sunday.

The Power company in addition noted that vending of tokens would remain slow due to a high number of customer transactions.

“We are also working to restore normalcy at the Contact Center and operations at banking halls and other customer touchpoints,” KPLC said.

This statement comes as Kenyans took to social media in anger protesting power outage in their homes attributed to purchase hitches.