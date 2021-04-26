Kenya Power restores prepaid system amid token delays

Kenya Power has Monday announced the restoration of their prepaid system.
In a statement, Kenya Power said that the outage was a result of an IT hitch that occurred Sunday.
The Power company in addition noted that vending of tokens would remain slow due to a high number of customer transactions.
“We are also working to restore normalcy at the Contact Center and operations at banking halls and other customer touchpoints,” KPLC said.
This statement comes as Kenyans took to social media in anger protesting power outage in their homes attributed to purchase hitches.
Imagine buying tokens but still being in the dark. Unable to work, or do anything because of an incompetence from a service provider!
It’s about time KPLC monopoly is revisited.
And the energy committee in parliament probably unaware because they most don’t buy tokens!
— Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) April 26, 2021
What's happening to @KPLC @KenyaPower_Care @KenyaPower_Care services??? I've been trying to buy token units via 888880 and I'm being told that the services are unavailable!!
#54603036697 pic.twitter.com/HPobHdxCtU
— Felister? (@Felisterwanjik9) April 25, 2021
@Safaricom_Care @SafaricomPLC I am not able to buy tokens since yesterday. I need assistance. pic.twitter.com/wvHGyU3Ghx
— Baz_? (@BazengaMtetezi) April 26, 2021
In March, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed a taskforce to undertake a comprehensive review and analysis of the terms of all Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited (KPLC).
The 19 member taskforce was mandated to probe the compliance of the PPAs and all associated agreements with Government policies, legislation and regulations and identify what appropriate actions should be taken, including the termination or renegotiation of the PPAs.
“The taskforce was also to review the sustainability and viability of all independent power generation projects that have been proposed, are under implementation, or in operation, and make appropriate recommendations,” read the Gazette notice.
Other duties the taskforce was mandated to discharge include;
- Review the allocation of risk between the independent power producers and KPLC under the PPAs, and make appropriate recommendations
- Review the Take-or-Pay approach applied under the PPA structure and recommend a viable Pay-when-Taken (merchant plant) approach, or any other viable payment structure, for use in independent power generation projects
- Develop a suitable strategy for engagement with the independent power producers and lenders, in order to achieve relief for electricity consumers and ensure the long-term viability and sustainability of the energy sector
- Review the current methods for sourcing of independent power producers and recommend appropriate alternative sourcing frameworks, including energy auctions
- Recommend legislative, regulatory, policy or administrative interventions for the implementation of the recommendations and strategies of the Taskforce
- Develop a detailed action plan for implementing the recommendations made by the Taskforce
In the performance of its mandate, the Taskforce is to report to and be accountable to President Kenyatta through the Cabinet Sub-committee on Kenya Power and Lighting Company.
The taskforce members will serve for a period of six months with effect from the 29th of March 2021.