Kenya Power says three regions affected by power blackout

Kenya Power says it has commenced restoration of power to Nairobi, Coast and Mt. Kenya region which have suffered power losses mid morning Wednesday.

According to a statement by the power distributor, the massive blackout which has affected consumers since was as a result of system disturbance.

“At 11.09 this morning, we lost power supply due to a system disturbance, affecting parts of Nairobi, Coast and Mt Kenya regions,” said Kenya Power.

Following the outage, consumers vented their frustration online over inconveniences caused by the mishap.

The firm which has since apologized said its team of personnel are already embarked on restoring normal power supply to affected regions.

“We are working, in collaboration with other sector players, to restore the power supply as soon as possible. An update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course,” added the firm.