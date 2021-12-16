Kenya Power slashes power bills by 15pc as directed

Consumers will be seeing a 15% reduction in their power bills upon purchase of units from today as Kenya Power goes ahead to implement the directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday.

During the marking of Jamhuri Day on December 12, 2021, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive to the energy ministry to ensure the cost of power is reduced by 30% by the end of March next year.

“The reduction of the cost of electricity will be implemented in two tranches of 15% each; with the first 15%, which will be achieved through initial actions focusing on system and commercial losses being reflected in the December bills, and a further 15% reduction in the first quarter of 2022,” said the President.

On Thursday, the power distributor said in a statement has since effected with pre-paid consumers set to see the changes with immediate effect upon purchase of the units.

“Kenya Power wishes to inform its customers that the first 15% reduction in the cost of power will be implemented on power consumption in the month of December 2021. This will be reflected in power bills covering that period, which, as is normal practice, will be sent to consumers in the following month, in this case, January 2022,” said the firm.

More to follow