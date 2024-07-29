Kenya Power to connect over 9,000 households with Ksh1.85B JICA funding

The Last Mile Connectivity Project (LMCP) has received a significant boost with a Sh1.85 billion grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Under Phase Five of the project, a total of 9,121 households in Nakuru, Kilifi, Kwale, and Nyandarua counties will be connected to the grid. This grant is part of JICA’s broader financing efforts for key energy projects in these regions.

“We anticipate connecting all targeted households across these four counties by January 2025. Our commitment is to accelerate electricity connections nationwide to achieve universal access,” said Eng. Rosemary Oduor, Kenya Power’s General Manager for Commercial Services and Sales.

“We are grateful to JICA for this grant, which will greatly enhance electricity access and transform lives.”

Eng. Oduor noted that the JICA grant follows Kenya Power’s recent signing of 26 contracts for Phase Four of the Last Mile Connectivity Project. Phase Four, funded by the French Development Agency (AFD), the European Union (EU), and the European Investment Bank (EIB), has a budget of Sh27 billion and aims to connect 280,000 new customers by November 2025.

“To date, the Last Mile Connectivity Project has received Sh73.1 billion in funding. It is a key component of the Kenya National Electrification Strategy, developed in 2015 to expedite electricity access for households and businesses,” said Eng. Oduor.

Since its inception in 2015, the project has significantly increased the electricity access rate, which now stands at 76 per cent with 9.6 million households connected to the grid. Under the first three phases, 746,867 households were connected at a cost of Ksh 51.1 billion.

“This success is due to optimizing existing distribution transformers and installing new ones to serve households beyond a 600-meter radius,” she explained.

Eng. Oduor added that Kenya Power has extended its transmission and distribution network to over 306,000 kilometres.

As of May 2024, the company serves over 9.62 million accounts, providing over 76 per cent of the population with access to the national grid.

Kenya Power aims to be the preferred energy solutions provider by offering sustainable, reliable service and supporting the country’s socio-economic development through innovation and technology.